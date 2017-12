Dec 20 (Reuters) - Modern Land(China) Co Ltd:

* CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN SHAANXI ZHUOLI INDUSTRIAL COMPANY LIMITED

* ‍CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL IS RMB70.2 MILLION WHICH SHALL BE SATISFIED IN CASH

* ‍MODERN REAL ESTATE & HONGSHENG INDUSTRIAL ENTERED INTO EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: