2 months ago
BRIEF-Modern Land (China) terminates transfer agreement for acquisition a PRC co
June 16, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) terminates transfer agreement for acquisition a PRC co

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Modern Land (China) Co Ltd:

* Transaction involving acquisition of 100% equity interest in a PRC company holding a property development project in Yangzhou

* Entered into a termination agreement to terminate transfer agreement

* Vendors refunded RMB80 million, being first instalment of consideration to Zhanlan Moma prior to date of termination

* Transfer agreement does not have adverse impact on business operations and financial position of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

