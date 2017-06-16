BRIEF-Modern Land (China) terminates transfer agreement for acquisition a PRC co

June 16 (Reuters) - Modern Land (China) Co Ltd:

* Transaction involving acquisition of 100% equity interest in a PRC company holding a property development project in Yangzhou

* Entered into a termination agreement to terminate transfer agreement

* Vendors refunded RMB80 million, being first instalment of consideration to Zhanlan Moma prior to date of termination

* Transfer agreement does not have adverse impact on business operations and financial position of group