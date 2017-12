BRIEF-Moduslink Announces Acquisition Of Iwco Direct For $476 Mln In Cash

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Moduslink Global Solutions Inc:

* MODUSLINK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF IWCO DIRECT FOR $476 MILLION IN CASH

* MODUSLINK GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC - ‍WITH TRANSACTION COMPLETED, IWCO DIRECT BECOMES A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MODUSLINK GLOBAL SOLUTIONS​

* MODUSLINK GLOBAL -STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS INCREASED ITS INVESTMENT IN CO THROUGH ITS AFFILIATE WITH A $35.0 MILLION CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK INVESTMENT​

* MODUSLINK GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC - ‍ STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS TOGETHER WITH ITS AFFILIATES HAVE BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP IN MODUSLINK OF APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT​

* MODUSLINK GLOBAL SOLUTIONS - JACK HOWARD, AND WILLIAM FEJES, JR TO JOIN CO'S BOARD, EXPANDING BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS AND FILLING ONE EXISTING VACANCY​