Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc:

* MOGO ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF MOGO BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY AND ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BEGIN BITCOIN MINING WITH DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS

* MOGO FINANCE - ‍UNDER AGREEMENT WITH DMG, CO TO INITIALLY LEASE 1,000 BITCOIN MINING MACHINES, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO BE OPERATIONAL LATER THIS QUARTER