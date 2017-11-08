FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Mogo Q3 revenue $12.6 million, up by 10 pct over Q2 2017​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc

* Mogo announces q3 2017 financial results highlighted by 61% growth in other product revenue and fees

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - ‍total revenue in q3 2017 was $12.6 million, up by 10% over Q2 2017​

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - ‍adjusted net loss for quarter ended september 30, 2017 of $4.1 million, a decrease compared with $4.3 million in Q2 of 2017​

* Mogo - ‍expects continued growth in other product revenue, fees and is targeting for the segment to represent at least 50% total revenue by end of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

