BRIEF-Mogo secures new credit facility of up to $40 mln from Fortress
#Financials
September 25, 2017 / 9:12 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Mogo secures new credit facility of up to $40 mln from Fortress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc

* Mogo secures new credit facility of up to $40 million from Fortress

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - ‍new credit facility will be used to repay and replace mogo’s existing $30 million facility with fortress​

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - ‍finalized a new senior secured credit facility of up to $40 million​

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc- new credit facility extends maturity date by two years to July 2, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

