Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $331.5 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍INCOME FROM OPERATIONS OF $55.0 MILLION, UP 11.3 PERCENT

* QTRLY ‍ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGE OF $29.2 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGE OF $51.6 MILLION IN Q1 FISCAL 2017​

* TOTAL CAPEX FOR‍ REMAINING FORECASTED FISCAL YEAR 2018 $161.7 MILLION