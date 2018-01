Jan 1 (Reuters) - MOIL Ltd:

* SAYS PRICES OF FERRO GRADE, SMGR AND CHEMICAL GRADE INCREASED BY ABOUT 12.5 PERCENT ON EXISTING PRICES W.E.F. JAN 1

* SAYS PRICES OF FINES HAVE BEEN INCREASED BY ABOUT 10 PERCENT ON EXISTING PRICES W.E.F 01.01.2018

* SAYS PRICE OF ELECTROLYTIC MANGANESE DIOXIDE , HAVE BEEN INCREASED BY ABOUT 7.5 PERCENT ON EXISTING PRICE