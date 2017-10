Oct 26 (Reuters) - MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG

* CHF 151.5 MILLION IN CASH AND SHORT-TERM TIME DEPOSITS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* ‍NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CHF 28.5 MILLION OVER FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​

* FOR FY, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, EXPECTS TOTAL EXPENSES OF APPROX CHF 50 MILLION