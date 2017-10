Oct 12 (Reuters) - MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG:

* ‍FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY OF MOLECULAR PARTNERS’ SECOND PROPRIETARY ONCOLOGY ASSET MP0274​

* ‍INITIAL SAFETY DATA ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 AND INITIAL EFFICACY DATA TOWARDS END OF 2018​