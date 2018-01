Jan 10 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - EXPANDED COMPANY'S DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA WITH AN IMMUNO-STIMULATING STAT3 INHIBITOR