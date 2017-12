Dec 5 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN‘S WP1066 DRUG GETS FDA BRAIN TUMOR IND CLEARANCE

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH-IND APPLICATION FOR PHASE I TRIAL OF WP1066 IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT MALIGNANT GLIOMA, BRAIN METASTASIS FROM MELANOMA, ALLOWED BY FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: