BRIEF-Molmed signs strategic commercialization and supply agreements with Dompe

July 26 (Reuters) - MOLMED SPA:

* MOLMED AND DOMPE SIGN 15-YEAR LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR SUPPLY OF ZALMOXIS IN EUROPE

* DOMPE TO CONDUCT ALL ACTIVITIES AIMED AT PROMOTING, MARKETING, EXPLOITING, DISTRIBUTING AND SELLING ZALMOXIS IN EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND AN OPTION RIGHT FOR SWITZERLAND, TURKEY AND AUSTRALIA

* MOLMED AND DOMPE ALSO SIGN MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREMENT UNDER WHICH MOLMED WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PRODUCTION, SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF ZALMOXIS TO THE FINAL USERS IN ALL COUNTRIES

* DOMPE TO RECOGNIZE A PURCHASE PRICE PROPORTIONAL TO THE REIMBURSED PRICE OF THE PRODUCT

* MOLMED TO RECEIVE UP TO EUR 43.5 MILLION, OF WHICH UP TO EUR 12.5 MILLION AS CONTRIBUTIONS IN THE 2017-2020 TIMEFRAME

* MOLMED TO RECEIVE UP TO EUR 31 MILLION AS SALES MILESTONES, DEPENDING ON ANNUAL NET SALES GENERATED IN EACH COUNTRY COVERED BY THE AGREEMENT