BRIEF-Molmed submits utilization request for third tranche of share capital increase

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Molmed Spa -

* SUBMITTED UTILIZATION REQUEST FOR THIRD TRANCHE OF SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE RESERVED TO SOCIETE GENERALE AS PER SEF AGREEMENT

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF THIRD TRANCHE SHARES EQUAL TO EURO 0.4173/SHARE DETERMINED IN 3 TRADING DAYS FOLLOWING SUBMISSION OF REQUEST BY CO

* SG CONFIRMED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ABOUT 9 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF THIRD TRANCHE, CORRESPONDING TO 2.025% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF CO, FOR EURO 3.8 MILLION