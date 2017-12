BRIEF-Mologen AG Resolves First Capital Increase For The Execution Of The Share Subscription Facility Concluded In October 2017

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mologen Ag:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MOLOGEN AG RESOLVES FIRST CAPITAL INCREASE FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE SUBSCRIPTION FACILITY CONCLUDED IN OCTOBER 2017

* ‍SHARE CAPITAL TO BE INCREASED FROM EUR 34,295,343 TO EUR 34,570,343 THROUGH ISSUING 275,000 NEW NON-PAR VALUE ORDINARY BEARER SHARES​

* ‍THROUGH THIS CAPITAL INCREASE MOLOGEN WILL RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 604,450​

* ‍NEW SHARES PRIVATELY PLACED WITH GCF AT EUR 2.198/NEW SHARE WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF SHARE SUBSCRIPTION FACILITY ANNOUNCED ON 24 OCTOBER 2017​