* DGAP-ADHOC: MOLOGEN AG: RESULTS OF THE EXTENSION PHASE OF THE EXPLORATORY PHASE IB/IIA STUDY IN HIV

* ‍SUSTAINED INCREASES IN ACTIVATION OF IMPORTANT IMMUNE CELLS (CD4 AND CD8 T CELLS) WERE OBSERVED THROUGHOUT DOSING PERIOD OF 24 WEEKS​

* ‍IN SUMMARY THESE DATA SUGGEST, LEFITOLIMOD COULD BE AN IMPORTANT COMBINATION PARTNER FOR OTHER INTERVENTIONS AIMING AT HIV CURE