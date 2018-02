Feb 13 (Reuters) - MOLOGEN AG:

* SIGNS LICENSE DEAL FOR CHINA AND GLOBAL CO-DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH ONCOLOGIE FOR LEAD COMPOUND LEFITOLIMOD

* SIGNED AGREEMENT IS CONDITIONAL UPON AN INITIAL PAYMENT OF EUR 3 MILLION RECEIVED BY MOLOGEN

* TOTAL PAYMENTS CAN AMOUNT TO ABOVE EUR 100 MILLION AND WILL BE PAID OVER SEVERAL YEARS

* ADDITIONALLY, MOLOGEN WILL RECEIVE LOW DOUBLE DIGIT ROYALTIES ON SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)