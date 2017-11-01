FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 11:18 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.29‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - ‍on track to deliver full-year business plans and exceed cost savings target​

* Qtrly EPS of $1.29‍​

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - qtrly ‍underlying EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.34​

* Qtrly worldwide brand volume increased 0.6% to 25.5 million hl‍​

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - ‍despite challenging market conditions in North America, remain on track to deliver 2017 business and financial plans​

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - sees fy capital spending of approximately $650 million, plus or minus 5 percent‍​

* Molson Coors Brewing - ‍for medium term, continue to expect underlying EBITDA margins to increase an annual average of 30-60 bps over next 3 to 4 years​

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - qtrly ‍net sales revenue (NSR)/hl increased 2.9%, and 1.9% in constant currency​

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - qtrly ‍​net sales $2.88 billion, decreased 2.1 percent and declined 3.0 percent in constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

