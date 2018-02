BRIEF-Molson Coors Qtrly U.S. GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $2.72

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co:

* MOLSON COORS REPORTS 2017 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY NET SALES $2.58 BILLION, INCREASED 4.5 PERCENT

* QTRLY U.S. GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $ 2.72

* QTRLY UNDERLYING NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.62

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56, REVENUE VIEW $2.59 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE BRAND VOLUME OF 22.4 MILLION HECTOLITERS DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT

* QTRLY UNITED STATES BUSINESS DOMESTIC NET SALES PER HECTOLITER GREW 1.4 PERCENT

* RECOGNIZED A $433.9 MILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT IN QUARTER DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* SEES 2018 UNDERLYING FREE CASH FLOW OF $1.5 BILLION, PLUS OR MINUS 10 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $670 MILLION, PLUS OR MINUS 10 PERCENT

* MOLSON COORS BREWING - QTRLY U.S. GAAP NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IMRPOVED, DRIVEN BY DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT DUE TO REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX BALANCES

* SEES COST SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $210 MILLION IN 2018

* MOLSON COORS BREWING- 2018 RESULTS TO BE IMPACTED BY ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD, GUIDANCE CHANGING PRESENTATION OF PENSION, OPEB COSTS

* SEES UNDERLYING EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN THE RANGE OF 18 TO 22 PERCENT FOR 2018