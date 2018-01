BRIEF-Molson Coors Strikes Settlement Agreement with Anheuser-Busch Inbev​

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv:

* MOLSON COORS BREWING SAYS ON JANUARY 21, CO, ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* MOLSON COORS BREWING CO - ‍PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV​ WILL PAY $330.0 MILLION TO CO, ON OR PRIOR TO JAN 26

* MOLSON COORS BREWING CO - ‍PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV​ WILL PAY $330.0 MILLION TO CO, ON OR PRIOR TO JAN 26

* MOLSON COORS BREWING CO - ‍ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV, CO ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN MUTUAL RELEASES AS DESCRIBED IN SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT​