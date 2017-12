Dec 7 (Reuters) - Monarques Gold Corp:

* MONARQUES GOLD ANNOUNCES A CUSTOM MILLING CONTRACT WITH NOTTAWAY RESOURCES FOR AT LEAST 180,000 TONNES OF ORE

* MONARQUES GOLD CORP - CONTRACT COVERS AT LEAST 15,000 TONNES OF ORE PER MONTH, FOR AT LEAST 180,000 TONNES IN 2018