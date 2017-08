July 27 (Reuters) - ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE SPA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 553 MILLION VERSUS EUR 562.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 4.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FY 2017 CONFIRMS STABLE REVENUES AND A "HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT" GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, COMPARED TO 2016 PRO-FORMA

* EXPECTS NET FINANCIAL POSITION AT END 2017 TO FURTHER REDUCE VERSUS DEC 31, 2016, WITH NET DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO BELOW 2.0X