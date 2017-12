Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:

* MONDELEZ - EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018, ROSENFELD WILL RECEIVE OVER COURSE OF JAN 1, 2018 THROUGH MARCH 31, 2018 A SALARY OF $500,000 - SEC FILING