Nov 1 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* ‍ANNOUNCES A NEW LICENSE IN ITALY FOR SISSI: TIM BUYS RIGHTS FOR INTERNET AND MOBILE​

* ‍ANNOUNCES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH TIM, FOR FIRST AND SECOND SEASON OF SISSI, YOUNG EMPRESS, AND FOR TWO MORE PROGRAMS​

* ‍LICENSE PROVIDES FOR GRANTING OF SVOD RIGHTS, FOR ITALIAN TERRITORY FROM NOVEMBER 2017 TO APRIL 2019​