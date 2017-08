June 22 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* EXECUTES A NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH THE COMPANY GULF DTH FZ LLC, BASED IN DUBAI

* GRANTS TO LICENSEE THE PAY TV BROADCASTING RIGHTS OF 6 TV MOVIES OF MONDO TV'S CLASSIC LIBRARY IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA FOR 24 MONTHS WITH EXCLUSIVITY