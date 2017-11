BRIEF-Mondo TV Reaches Agreement With Yiqi Culture Film & Television Media‍​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* REACHES A NEW AGREEMENT WITH THE COMPANY HONG KONG YIQI CULTURE FILM & TELEVISION MEDIA CO‍​

* CONCTRACT CONCERNS ACQUISITION BY HONG KONG COMPANY A SHARE OF RIGHTS FOR SECOND OF TWO NEW PROJECTS IN PRODUCTION

* THE CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID BY HONG KONG YIQI CULTURE FILM & TELEVISION MEDIA WILL BE AROUND 6,300,000 USD‍​

* HONG KONG YIQI CULTURE FILM & TELEVISION MEDIA WILL ALSO TAKE CARE OF DISTRIBUTION OF SERIES FOR FIVE YEARS IN CHINA‍​