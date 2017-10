Sept 18 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* ‍AS A RESULT OF GOOD BUSINESS PERFORMANCE, MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NO FURTHER EQUITY ISSUES SHOULD BE NECESSARY UNDER GEM AGREEMENT ​

* THERE SHOULD BE NO NEED TO AVAIL OF THIS FORM OF FINANCING FOR REMAINING AVAILABLE 30 MILLION EUROS