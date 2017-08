July 13 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* EXECUTES A NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR BROADCASTING OF GON ON AL MAJD TV, TV KIDS CHANNEL IN SAUDI ARABIA

* LICENSE GRANTS SATELLITE FREE-TO-AIR RIGHTS, WITHOUT EXCLUSIVITY, FOR TWO YEARS IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA Source text: reut.rs/2ti5Dfq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)