Nov 17 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* ‍SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR GRANTING OF DIGITAL AND TELEVISION RIGHTS IN INDIA ON ITS CLASSICAL LIBRARY​

* ‍AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED WITH MUMBAI BASED COMPANY ONE TAKE MEDIA CO​

* ‍LICENSE WILL HAVE A SIX YEARS DURATION AND PROVIDES FOR PAYMENT OF A FIXED LICENSE FEE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)