Nov 13 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA

* SAYS ‍HAS SIGNED NEW PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS FOR PRODUCTION OF TWO NEW ANIMATION PROJECTS IN 3D CGI​

* SAYS ‍CONTRACT HAS AS COUNTERPARTIES HONK KONG HKHZ MEDIA AND HKYUEKE

* SAYS ‍UNDER CONTRACT TWO PROJECTS ARE TO BE COMPLETED BY DECEMBER 2019​ Source text for Eikon:

