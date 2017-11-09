FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moneta CEO says to repeat NPL sales next year
November 9, 2017 / 7:52 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Moneta CEO says to repeat NPL sales next year

Reuters Staff

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As

* Moneta CEO Tomas Spurny says selling CZK 4.9 billion in non-performing loans this year

* Says we plan to at least repeat CZK 5 billion in sales of NPLs next year

* NPL sales will have positive impact on cost of risk

* Says we expect growth in NPLs due to interest rate growth ahead; but so far have cut NPLs to 4.4 percent from nearly 15 pct several years ago

* Would not comment more on dividend plans until February; bank has been distributing excess capital

* Says implementing IFRS 9 standards will raise cost of risk by 10-15 percent

* Says delivering on our strategy to pay strong dividend while restructuring bank for growth

* Says lending growth ate CZK 821 mln in capital this year

* Says mortgage rates up; consumer lending rates still down, we hope this trend will stop with growing official interest rates

* Says we bought about CZK 3 billion in state bonds in Q3, plan more as monetary policy changes market

* Costs dropping, under control

* Building digital platforms as source for growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

