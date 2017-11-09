BRIEF-Moneta CEO says to repeat NPL sales next year

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As
* Moneta CEO Tomas Spurny says selling CZK 4.9 billion in non-performing loans this year
* Says we plan to at least repeat CZK 5 billion in sales of NPLs next year
* NPL sales will have positive impact on cost of risk
* Says we expect growth in NPLs due to interest rate growth ahead; but so far have cut NPLs to 4.4 percent from nearly 15 pct several years ago
* Would not comment more on dividend plans until February; bank has been distributing excess capital
* Says implementing IFRS 9 standards will raise cost of risk by 10-15 percent
* Says delivering on our strategy to pay strong dividend while restructuring bank for growth
* Says lending growth ate CZK 821 mln in capital this year
* Says mortgage rates up; consumer lending rates still down, we hope this trend will stop with growing official interest rates
* Says we bought about CZK 3 billion in state bonds in Q3, plan more as monetary policy changes market
* Costs dropping, under control
* Building digital platforms as source for growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)