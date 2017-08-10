BRIEF-MONETA Q2 profit beats expectations, bank raises 2017 outlook

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As

* says targeting to deliver consolidated profit after tax of 3.65 billion crowns ($163.74 million) in 2017, previously it aimed at 3.5 billion

* reiterates it sees 2017 operating income above 10.3 billion crowns

* reaffirms its dividend policy and its target todistribute expected remaining excess capital toshareholders through 2017 and 2018 dividends

* second quarter after-tax profit drops to 1.155 billion crowns from 1.20 billion, analysts in a Reuters poll expected 0.9 billion

* second quarter net interest income drops to 1.82 billion crowns from 2.11 billion a year ago, market expected 1.87 billion Further company coverage: ($1 = 22.2920 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller)