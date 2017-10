Sept 29(Reuters) - Money Forward Inc

* Says president and CEO of the company Yosuke Tsuji’s voting power in the company decreased to 15 percent from 19.4 percent and became the second biggest shareholder of the company from top shareholder

* Says a Tokyo-based investment limited liability partnership became top shareholder of the company from the second biggest shareholder

* Effective Sept. 29

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8b3rnW

