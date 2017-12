Dec 28 (Reuters) - Moneygram International Inc:

* MONEYGRAM NAMES W. ALEXANDER HOLMES TO SUCCEED PAMELA H. PATSLEY AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN FEBRUARY 2018

* MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC- FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD WILL CONSIST OF NINE DIRECTORS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT