Oct 17 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc:

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - ‍BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT OF MEETING FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS​

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - ‍GROUP REVENUES UP 6 PERCENT TO 90.2 MILLION STG FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)