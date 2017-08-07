FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Monitise says increased and final offer price by Fiserv values it at about 75 mln STG
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Monitise says increased and final offer price by Fiserv values it at about 75 mln STG

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc

* Fiserv increased and final offer for Monitise

* Boards of Fiserv, co announce they have agreed terms of an increased and final recommended cash offer for Monitise to be made by Bidco

* Monitise directors unanimously recommend increased and final offer

* Under terms of increased and final offer, each Monitise shareholder will be entitled to receive: 3.1 pence in cash per Monitise share

* Increased and final offer price values Monitise at approximately £75 million

* Monitise directors, consider terms of increased and final offer to be "fair and reasonable"

* Consideration payable under increased and final offer will be funded through debt funding from bank facilities provided to Fiserv group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.