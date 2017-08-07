BRIEF-Monitise says increased and final offer price by Fiserv values it at about 75 mln STG

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc

* Fiserv increased and final offer for Monitise

* Boards of Fiserv, co announce they have agreed terms of an increased and final recommended cash offer for Monitise to be made by Bidco

* Monitise directors unanimously recommend increased and final offer

* Under terms of increased and final offer, each Monitise shareholder will be entitled to receive: 3.1 pence in cash per Monitise share

* Increased and final offer price values Monitise at approximately £75 million

* Monitise directors, consider terms of increased and final offer to be "fair and reasonable"

* Consideration payable under increased and final offer will be funded through debt funding from bank facilities provided to Fiserv group