June 29 (Reuters) - Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp says entered into an at market sales agreement with FBR Capital Markets & Co - SEC filing

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment - as per agreement, co may offer, sell shares of co's 6.125% series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* The series C preferred stock is having an aggregate sales price of up to $100 million