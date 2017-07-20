FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake Inc provides Q1 fiscal 2018 financial results
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 20, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake Inc provides Q1 fiscal 2018 financial results

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Monro Muffler Brake Inc

* Sees Q2 2018 sales $278 million to $285 million

* Q1 sales $278.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $270.7 million

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.20 including items

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.56

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Q1 EPS of $.53

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc sees fiscal 2018 sales to be in range of $1.135 billion to $1.155 billion

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc sees 2018 comparable store sales increase in range of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent on a 52-week basis

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - fiscal 2018 Q2 sales guidance is based on a comparable store sales increase of 1.0 percent to 2.5 percent

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc qtrly comparable store sales increase of 1.4 percent, as compared to a decrease of 6.9 percent in prior year period

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - signed definitive agreements to acquire 20 stores, including eight from an existing Car-X franchisee

* Monro Muffler Brake - acquisition of 20 stores expected to add about $13 million in annualized sales, representing a sales mix of 95 percent service, 5 percent tires

* Monro Muffler Brake - twelve of 20 stores will operate under Monro name and remaining eight will continue to operate under Car-X brand

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - acquisition of 20 stores expected to be breakeven to diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2018

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $273.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.