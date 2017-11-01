FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Monroe Capital enters into limited liability company agreement with NLV Financial Corp
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 11:19 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Monroe Capital enters into limited liability company agreement with NLV Financial Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Monroe Capital Corp

* Says ‍co and NLV Financial Corp entered into a limited liability company agreement to co-manage MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, Llc​

* Says Senior Loan Fund is expected to invest in senior secured loans to middle market companies​

* Says ‍limited liability company agreement is effective October 31, 2017

* Says ‍company and NLV have committed to initially provide $50 million each of equity capital to senior loan fund​ Source text: bit.ly/2z6fyvW Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.