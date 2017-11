Nov 23 (Reuters) - Monsanto India Ltd

* Says ‍declared interim dividend of 15 rupees per share​

* Sept quarter loss 63.9 million rupees

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 960 million rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 27.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS ; revenue from operations was 1.02 billion rupees Source text - bit.ly/2A1UPti