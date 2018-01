BRIEF-Monsanto Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.38

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $2,658 MILLION VERSUS $2,650 MILLION LAST YEAR

* -CONTINUES PROGRESS TOWARDS CLOSURE OF MERGER WITH BAYER IN EARLY PART OF 2018​

* QTRLY TOTAL SEEDS AND GENOMICS SALES $1,770 MILLION VERSUS $1,848 MILLION LAST YEAR

* INTACTA RR2 PRO(TM )SOYBEAN ADOPTION IN SOUTH AMERICA OFF TO A GOOD START IN Q1; ON PACE TO REACH 60 MILLION ACRES IN FY18

* QUARTERLY RESULTS BENEFIT FROM HIGHER GLYPHOSATE PRICING

* MONSANTO - EXPECTS GROWTH IN ITS PRETAX INCOME FOR FY 2018, BUT DID NOT PROVIDE SPECIFIC FINANCIAL GUIDANCE IN LIGHT OF PENDING COMBINATION WITH BAYER

* MONSANTO - BRANDED ORDER MIX SUPPORTS EXPECTATIONS FOR 40 MILLION ACRES OF ROUNDUP READY 2 XTENDSOYBEANS IN FY 2018 IN U.S.

* MONSANTO SAYS CONTINUES PROGRESS TOWARDS CLOSURE OF MERGER WITH BAYER IN EARLY PART OF 2018

* MONSANTO - ‍ EXPECTED GROWTH DRIVERS FOR 2018 ARE CONTINUED IMPROVEMENTS IN PRICING FOR GLYPHOSATE, ADOPTION OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES IN SEEDS AND GENOMICS

* MONSANTO - CONTINUE TO EXPECT STRONG ADOPTION OF IMPROVED PRICING FOR GLYPHOSATE TO BE TEMPERED BY CHALLENGING GLOBAL CORN AND SOYBEAN PRICES

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.77 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MONSANTO SEES ‍BENEFITS RELATED TO ASSET SALES,LICENSING CONTRIBUTIONS TO BE ABOUT 30 PERCENT BELOW ABOUT $350 MILLION PRE-TAX AVERAGE CONTRIBUTION FOR LAST 3 YRS

* MONSANTO - IN REGARDS TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, CO EXPECTS TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CO‘S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, BEGINNING IN FISCAL YEAR 2019

* MONSANTO- ‍ FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR, EARLY ESTIMATES INDICATE EFFECTIVE TAX RATE SHOULD NOT EXCEED 30 PERCENT, AND HAS POTENTIAL TO BE MATERIALLY LOWER​

* MONSANTO- FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTIVITY, VOLUMES OF XTENDIMAX HERBICIDE WITH VAPORGRIP TECHNOLOGY ARE EXPECTED TO EXPAND AS ACREAGE GROWS IN 2018

* CONTINUES TO INVEST IN CONSTRUCTION OF ITS DICAMBA MANUFACTURING PLANT IN LULING, LA., SLATED FOR COMPLETION IN 2020

* MONSANTO - IN SOUTH AMERICA, GROWERS CONTINUE TO ADOPT INTACTA RR2 PRO SOYBEANS AT “UNPRECEDENTED” PACE, CO EXPECTS TO REACH 60 MILLION ACRES IN FY 2018

* FISCAL Q1 2018 SEEDS AND GENOMICS GROSS PROFIT INCLUDES A PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGE TOTALING $10 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: