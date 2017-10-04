BRIEF-Monsanto reports Q4 sales $2.7 bln

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co
* Q4 sales $2.7 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations
* For Q4, company reported $0.05 eps on an as-reported basis
* Given pending combination with Bayer, company will not provide financial guidance for fiscal year 2018
* Qtrly total seeds and genomics sales $1,747 million versus. $1,565 million
* Qtrly net sales $ 2,686 million versus $2,562 million last year
* In fiscal year 2018, anticipates completing restructuring and cost savings initiative that began in fiscal year 2015
* Q4 revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal year 2018, anticipates lower planted corn acres in Brazil and challenging commodity pricing for corn around globe
* Sees S,G&A and research and development expenses in fiscal year 2018 will be relatively flat year-over-year compared to 2017
* On completion of cost saving initiative, expects to realize nearly $500 million in annual savings as compared to fiscal year 2015 baseline
* Ongoing EPS results for quarter were better than initially projected, mostly due to tax benefits
* Ongoing EPS results for quarter were also better than projected as co granted right to some key corn licenses in Brazil
* Granting right to some key corn licenses in Brazil resulted in a pre-tax benefit of more than $200 million in Q4 of 2017
* In agricultural productivity, pricing for Glyphosate is expected to improve, at least through q1 of fiscal year
* Q4 included pretax charges of $22 million ($0.05 a share) for legacy litigation matters related to 2000 pharmacia separation agreement
* Contributions from strategic portfolio management to likely fall below roughly $350 million average annual pre-tax contribution from last 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: