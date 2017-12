Nov 29 (Reuters) - Monster Digital Inc:

* MONSTER DIGITAL, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING ANTICIPATED CLOSING DATE FOR MERGER WITH INNOVATE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

* MONSTER DIGITAL - CO, INNOVATE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS AGREED TO WORK TOWARDS CLOSING OF REVERSE MERGER BETWEEN CO AND INNOVATE ON OR BEFORE DEC 19, 2017​

* ‍MONSTER FURTHER ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING​