Aug 10 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena says:

* has completed capital increase with the Treasury taking up 593.87 million shares for 3.85 billion euros ($4.52 billion)

* an additional 4.473 billion euros coming from the issuance of 517.1 million shares was fully underwritten via the conversion of subordinated bonds Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8510 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)