BRIEF-Montea completes first phase of public offering

Sept 22 (Reuters) - MONTEA SCA:

* FIRST PHASE OF PUBLIC OFFERING SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

* PRICE PER NEW SHARE OF EUR 41

* WITH REGARD TO ITS PUBLIC OFFERING, RECEIVED SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR 1,508,040 NEW SHARES THROUGH THE EXERCISE OF IRREDUCIBLE ALLOCATION RIGHTS ‍​

* 6 IRREDUCIBLE ALLOCATION RIGHTS ENTITLE HOLDER TO SUBSCRIBE TO 1 NEW SHARE

* ACCELERATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 903,644 SCRIPS THAT WILL TAKE PLACE ON 22/09/2017

* SUBSCRIPTION REPRESENTS A TAKE-UP OF 90.9% OF THE MAXIMUM OFFER AMOUNT OF EUR 68,004,527