BRIEF-Montea H1 EPRA earnings at 13 million euros

Aug 8 (Reuters) - MONTEA CVA:

* EPRA EARNINGS OF €13 MILLION IN H1 2017

* OCCUPANCY RATE OF 95.8% AT THE END OF Q2 2017

* DEBT RATIO OF 56.9 % AT THE END OF Q2 2017

* EXPECTS FOR 2017: PROPERTY PORTFOLIO GROWTH TO €650 MILLION

* EXPECTS FOR 2017: OCCUPANCY RATE ABOVE 95%;TERM OF LEASE REMAINING ABOVE 7 YEARS

* EXPECTS FOR 2017: OPERATING MARGIN OF 89% ON AN ANNUAL BASIS

* EXPECTS FOR 2017: EPRA EARNINGS 2017 INCREASE TO € 26 MILLION

* Q2 NET RENTAL RESULT EUR 20.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET RESULT (IFRS) EUR 14.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2uBJtpd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)