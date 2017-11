Nov 29 (Reuters) - Monument Mining Ltd:

* MONUMENT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.00​

* SAYS QTRLY REVENUE $‍4.5 MILLION VERSUS $3.1 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍Q1 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 3,384 OUNCES, A 3% INCREASE COMPARED TO 3,291 OUNCE IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR​