FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's affirms Italy's Baa2 rating, maintains negative outlook
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 6, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Italy's Baa2 rating, maintains negative outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Moody‘s-

* Moody’s affirms Italy’s Baa2 rating, maintains negative outlook

* Moody’s on Italy says Italian economy currently seeing stronger growth, after six years of very weak outturns

* Moody’s on Italy- near-term outlook for growth is now stronger than expected ‍​

* Moody’s on Italy- long-term local currency and foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings are unchanged at aa2‍​

* Moody’s on Italy says downside risks to Italy’s creditworthiness remain elevated, leading Moody’s to maintain negative outlook on the Baa2 rating

* Moody's on Italy- short-term foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings also remain unchanged at P-1 Source text : bit.ly/2xZ2XKa

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.