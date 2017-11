Nov 19 (Reuters) - Moody‘s-

* Asian corporates will see steady earnings growth in 2018

* Steady economic expansion, corporate earnings growth will underpin stability of credit quality for corporates in Asia, excluding Japan, during 2018‍​

* Sees G-20 growth slightly above 3% in 2017 and 2018, up from 2.5% in 2016, while China’s GDP growth will slowly decelerate in 2018 ‍​

* A potential protectionist turn in us trade policy could pose risk to trade-reliant economies‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2zXAQtE