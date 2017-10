Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says assigns negative outlook to South African insurers on deteriorating profitability, asset risk

* Moody’s on South African insurers says expects reduced investor and consumer confidence will lead to sluggish economic growth

* Moody's on South African insurers says insurer's profitability will remain under pressure for the next 12 to 18 months Source: bit.ly/2wW9qFt